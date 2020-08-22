5 suspected Pak intruders shot dead in Punjab (Ld)

Chandigarh, Aug 22 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead five suspected Pakistani intruders along the International Border (IB) in Punjab.

Officials said the incident took place in the early hours, when personnel of 103 Battalion of the BSF spotted some movement across the fence in Tarn Taran district.

They said the intruders were challenged and subsequently shot dead during a firing exchange. All five bodies have been recovered along with some arms.

It is not clear whether the intruders were militants or drug smugglers.

“Alert troops of 103 Battalion of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon the BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly, five intruders were shot. Intensive search operation is underway,” the BSF said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.