Tollywood stars who attended Karan Johar’s birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 yesterday and he has been hogging the headlines for throwing a lavish birthday bash for the entire film fraternity. The evening was indeed a star-studded affair with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, and many other prominent celebrities arriving in style. While Bollywood stars contributed glitz and glam to the event, many Tollywood stars were also spotted.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rakul Preet Singh

Pooja Hegde

Vijay Devrakonda

Tamannah Bhatia

On the work front, Karan Johar has dipped his toes into the southern film industry and is reportedly producing Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, starring Vijay Devrakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. As per the buzz, the shooting of the film is completed and is all set to release this year. Furthermore, Karan will be teaming up with Puri and Vijay Devrakonda in yet another film, titled JGM. The shooting of the film has not commenced yet.