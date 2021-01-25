5 TTP terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak Army

Islamabad, Jan 25 : The Pakistan Army has announced that five terrorists of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group were killed during a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said that the security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that two terrorist commanders were among the killed.

The Pakistani military has conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

Although the area has mostly been secured, remnants of terrorist groups still manage to launch sporadic attacks on security forces.

