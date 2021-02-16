5 women die as cargo vehicle plunges into canal in TN

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Feb 16 : Five women died at Maniyachi near Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu after a cargo vehicle in which they were travelling went out of control and plunged into a canal on Tuesday.

The women were on their way to work when the accident occurred, even as 30 more people were injured in the mishap.

Police officers said that the injured people have been admitted to the Ottapidaram government hospital and the Thoothukudi medical college hospital, taking help from the locals.

All the five deceased were agricultural labourers. Maniyachi is about 600 km away from Chennai.

The victims were heading to a farm at Maharajapuram village near Maniachi when they met with the accident.

The driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on the Palayamkottai-Ottapidaram road.

The deceased have been identified as V. Gomathi (65), M. Petchiammal (54), Malai Azhagu (48), K. Petchiammal (30) and S. Eswari (27).

Officials shifted the bodies of the deceased women to the Thirunelveli government medical college.

The police have registered a case and have started questioning the driver, N. Chithirai (52), who escaped unhurt.

The police fear that the death toll could increase as five more women were seriously injured.

