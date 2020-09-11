5-year-old climbs five forts in one day, sets world record

Mumbai: Harshiti Kaviraj Bhoir, who became the youngest girl to climb Kalsubai Maharashtra’s hightest peak in just 3 hours and 35 minutes, last year now sets a world record for trekking five forts in a single day.

On January 26 accompanied by her parents, Kaviraj and Nivedita, Harshiti started the trek at 5.30 a.m. from Shrivardhan fort and covered Manaranjan fort, Visapur fort, and Lohagad fort before finishing her journey at the top of Tikona fort at 4.30 p.m. However, they had early planned of covering seven forts.

The girl’s father informed that Harshiti had trekked up all these forts at least once on different days before attempting the world record. However, the road trip, climb and descent video graphed out of which the eight hours of footage was sent to the adjudicators along with the map tracker and over 400 photographs.

The parents also said that the girl was taken to various trekking trips to encourage and sharpen her talent and passion.

“Harshiti have never been tired of walking said her father.

On her future plans, Harshit says, “Reach the Ice top, hinting at climbing Mount Everest.