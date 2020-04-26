5-year-old girl donates ration to needy for her birthday

Hyderabad: A 5-year-old girl Keerthika is raising money after collecting cash and coins in her piggy bag to help a poor family affected during the lockdown. The girl has touched the hearts of those in the need. For her birthday she has donated a cheque of Rs. 2100 to needy women.

Along with a cheque of Rs. 2100, Keerthika initiated a “Groceries challenge” serve to one poor family for one month who is struggling for a one-time meal.

Keerthika resides in Gandhi Nagar, daughter of Krishna, who is an inspector under Cyberabad police commissionerate have also asked others to accept the challenge and provide one month ration to a needy family.

