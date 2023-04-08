5-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh

Koriya: A five-year-old girl died after she was attacked by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday near Margdarshan School Road in Baikunthpur.

According to police, Sukanti (5), the victim was attacked by stray dogs when she was going to attend nature’s call at around 6 am on Friday. In the attack, the victim suffered grievous injuries and died.

“After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot for undertaking an investigation at the crime scene. Prima-facie investigation hints that the victim might have died due to attacks by dogs,” said Station House Officer, Baikunthpur Kotwali police station Ashwani Singh.

Police sent the body for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

