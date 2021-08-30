5-year-old girl sings National Anthem in army uniform -Viral video

New Delhi: A soulful rendition of the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ sung by a five-year-old Mizoram girl in uniform has recently earned praises on social media.

The girl, named Esther Hnamte caught the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and lakhs of netizens with her version of the anthem.

In the viral video, Esther could be seen donning the Army uniform and singing along with the 3 Assam Rifles in her hometown Lunglei. She held the Indian flag in her hand as she sang along with the soldiers.

The nearly 2-minute video was uploaded on YouTube on August 13, two days before the country’s 75th Independence Day and is said to be a tribute to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

It also featured several picturesque shots of the northeastern state and local musicians were also seen playing various musical instruments in the background. Esther even marched alongside the soldiers in the video.

The description of the video on YouTube read, “This music video ‘National Anthem’ has been made to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. It is a tribute to all the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives at the altar of freedom. We hope this video makes us realise the value of freedom we enjoy.”

It further continued, “May it encourage us to reconcile our petty differences and to rise up as one nation. This Independence Day, let us bury once and for all, the concept of ‘THEM’ and ‘US’ and embrace ‘WE’ Above all let us celebrate our diversity in the true spirit of UNITY.”

Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired) also shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Indian Army heard the viral singing of National Anthem by a 5 yr old girl named Esther Hnmate from Mizoram. They traced her and with army band recorded the National Anthem. Results were simply mesmerising. See the girl in uniform too.”

Indian Army heard the viral singing of National Anthem by a 5 yr old girl named Esther Hnmate from Mizoram. They traced her & with army band recorded the National Anthem. Results were simply mesmerising. See the girl in uniform too.🙏🙏👍🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/z2JlYhcvDE — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 28, 2021

Esther had gone viral last year when she sang a contemporary version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ titled ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’. Back then, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the child on Twitter.

The Prime Minister praised the girl’s rendition and wrote, “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition,” retweeting the Mizoram CM’s tweet.

Esther has over 5 lakh YouTube subscribers where she regularly uploads her renditions of various songs. This recent video of her has over 3 million views alone on YouTube.