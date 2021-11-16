5-year-old Indian-American girl becomes youngest Tedx speaker

A five-year-old Indian-American girl, named Kiara Kaur has become the world’s youngest TEDx speaker after she delivered a talk in Maharashtra on Children’s Day.

With her TEDx talk, Kiara made it to the World Book of Records in London. It is to be noted that the girl also holds a record for reading 36 books non-stop for 105 minutes.

She spoke at the Rankala Lake event, titled COMMA. The 5-year-old told NDTV that she was “so excited to be the youngest TED speaker.”

“Kiara won applause. She inspired the audience with her story. Even other speakers were all praises for her,” Gaurav Ghewade, the organiser of the event told NDTV.

It is to be noted that the child prodigy is an avid reader, who has read 2000 books and is now working on her own book titled, “Dairy of a 5-Year-Old Genius Chatterbox Who Set World Records”.