5 yr old boy dies after falling into agricultural well in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, leaving the local community in shock. A five-year-old boy, Prince, lost his life after accidentally falling into an agricultural well.

The boy’s body was recovered by Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel early this morning.

Prince was the son of a couple from Bihar, who had migrated to Laxmiguda in Ranga Reddy district for work. The family lived in a rented house and earned their livelihood as daily wage labourers. On the afternoon of the previous day, Prince was playing near their residence when he accidentally fell into the well.

Local residents quickly noticed the incident and alerted both the boy’s parents and the police.

Responding promptly, police and DRF teams arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. They worked through the evening, draining water from the well throughout the night.

Despite their efforts, the operation ended in tragedy as Prince’s lifeless body was retrieved from the well this morning.