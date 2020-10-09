5-yr-old raped in UP’s Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the village under Diurea Kotwali police station area late Thursday evening when the minor had gone out to relieve herself, they said.

Dharmendra (22), a resident of the same village, allegedly abducted and raped her, SP Jai Prakash said.

When the locals rushed to the spot on hearing the girl’s cries, Dharmendra tried to flee but the villagers nabbed him and handed the accused over to the police, the SP said.

The girl was admitted to the district hospital while a case has been registered against the accused, the SP said, adding Circle Officer Lallan Singh has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit his report in a week.

Source: PTI