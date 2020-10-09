5-yr-old raped in UP’s Pilibhit

The girl was admitted to the district hospital while a case has been registered against the accused

MansoorPublished: 9th October 2020 8:51 pm IST

Pilibhit: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the village under Diurea Kotwali police station area late Thursday evening when the minor had gone out to relieve herself, they said.

Dharmendra (22), a resident of the same village, allegedly abducted and raped her, SP Jai Prakash said.

When the locals rushed to the spot on hearing the girl’s cries, Dharmendra tried to flee but the villagers nabbed him and handed the accused over to the police, the SP said.

The girl was admitted to the district hospital while a case has been registered against the accused, the SP said, adding Circle Officer Lallan Singh has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit his report in a week.

Source: PTI

READ:  Raped 6-year-old dies in Delhi, protests in Aligarh
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 9th October 2020 8:51 pm IST
Back to top button