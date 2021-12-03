50 Lamborghini’s drive from Delhi to Shimla

New Delhi: The recently concluded, Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 ‘Pedal To The Peak’ gave Lamborghini owners and enthusiast an unparalleled luxury experience that spanned across 4 days and 3 picturesque locations of North India.

The 550 km multi-day drive was attended by 50 Lamborghini owners who enjoyed an extraordinary drive from Delhi to Chandigarh and then further along the beautiful winding roads leading to the ‘Queen of the Hills’, Shimla, through the breath-taking landscape surrounded by snowcapped mountains was a sight to behold.

The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO is a specially curated event for Lamborghini owners to experience the thrill and lifestyle that the brand stands for through an unforgettable multi-day driving escapade and adventure across some of the most sought after locations around the world. India with its diverse landscape, colourful cultures and exciting cuisines, offers the ideal terrain to enjoy an exhilarating long drive with the signature Lamborghini experience.

This year’s theme ‘Pedal to The Peak’, inspired explores some of the most spectacular locations through the mesmerising lush green valleys surrounded by the grandeur of the snow covered hills enabling the customers to enjoy the gorgeous winter in the hills, live their passion and revel in the freedom of open roads.

Commenting on this multiple destination journey, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said: “Lamborghini is known for its signature luxury lifestyle experience. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO allows us to introduce our customers to a truly one-of- a-kind driving experience that enables them to indulge in their passion for driving, while inspiring them to embrace long distance travels as they explore and discover India in all its glory, in their Lamborghinis. As Designers of Experiences, we curated this enriching escapade to convey the brand’s distinct sense of style and luxury while ensuring to evoke the emotions of passion and fulfilment that defines our customers’ relationships with their Lamborghinis.”