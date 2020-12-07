50% voter turnout in 4th phase of DDC polls (3rd Ld)

Jammu, Dec 7 : State Election Commissioner (SEC) K.K. Sharma, while addressing a press conference on Monday, informed that the fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in Jammu and Kashmir, registering 50.08 per cent voter turnout.

The SEC said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes during the fourth phase of polling. Long queues were seen right from the morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and the hilly areas of Jammu Division, he added.

Polling has been peaceful in the 34 constituencies of DDC, including 17 in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu division.

A total of 3,64,527 voters (including 1,95,206 males and 1,69,321 females) voted to choose their representatives in their respective councils, the SEC said.

He also informed that polling was held in 1,916 polling stations, including 1,129 in Kashmir division and 787 in Jammu division.

The SEC also informed that out of the 3,64,527 voters, 1,19,733 were from Kashmir division (65,522 males and 54,211 females), whereas 2,44,794 were from Jammu division (1,29,684 males and 1,15,110 females).

The SEC further informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31 per cent with Poonch recording the highest percentage of 75.42 per cent, followed by Doda at 75.03 per cent. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was recorded in Udhampur district at 59.90 per cent.

The Kashmir division recorded 31.95 per cent average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 56.28 per cent, followed by Baramulla at 47.43 per cent and Bandipora at 45.22 per cent.

Giving district-wise details, the SEC informed that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Kupwara was 44.35 per cent, Budgam 38.04 per cent, Anantnag 27.04 per cent, Kulgam 8.73 per cent, Pulwama 6.70 per cent and Shopian 1.96 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 71.97 per cent was recorded in Samba, followed by 71.80 per cent in Jammu, 71.22 per cent in Rajouri, 70.32 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.39 per cent in Ramban, 62.67 per cent in Reasi and 61.23 per cent in Kathua.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.