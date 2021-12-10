50-year-old Muslim man lynched in Bihar

Patna: A 50-year-old man has become the latest victim of mob-lynching which took place near Bhawanipur village in Araria district, Bihar.

The man who is identified as Mohammad Siddiqui has been thrashed by the mob for allegedly stealing cattle, Telegraph India reported.

As per the police, a group of persons was allegedly stealing cows, bullocks, and buffaloes from Bhawanipur in the early hours of Wednesday.

Allegedly seeing them stealing cows and other animals, locals started chasing them. Apart from Siddiqui, others managed to escape from the spot.

Talking to the media, Forbesganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ram Pukar Singh said that the locals thrashed Siddiqui at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. By the time police reached the spot, Siddiqui was dead, he added.

Although no case had been registered against Siddiqui in Araria District, Singh said that there exists a case against the lynching victim at Balua police station.

A case has been registered and the body of the victim has been sent to Araria district hospital for post-mortem.

It has been alleged that as the Araria district is located at the India-Nepal border, people are stealing cattle from the district to sell it in Nepal.

Police said that the investigation will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly.