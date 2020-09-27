50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils new logo

Mumbai, Sep 27 : Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new logo of Yash Raj Films that marks the beginning of the 50-year celebrations of the production house.

The company, in the logo, captures the history of YRF that has worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and entertained audiences with movies such as “Chandni”, “Silsila”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Dhoom” and “War”.

Aditya revealed the logo on September 27, the 88th birth anniversary of his late father and filmmaker Yash Chopra.

In a note that was released earlier by Aditya to kickstart the 50-year celebrations, he had said: “In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr B.R. Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn’t own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films.”

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Finance, Business Affairs and YRF Studios, shared that the special logo captures “nostalgia, remarkable moments from YRF’s history and its journey in cinema and also gives a glimpse of YRF’s contribution to the Indian film industry and audiences through its blockbuster films that has shaped pop culture for India and Indians”.

