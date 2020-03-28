500 migrant workers stuck in Mallepally without food and water

Hyderabad: Life could not be more testing for migrant workers from UP, Bihar, Orissa and Bengal in light of this lockdown. With the state coming to a standstill, they have been hit the hardest.

“We have been starving for the past three days,” “There is no food, water or other essential items,” “With the government announcing the lockdown there is no work” and “We have run out of money” are genuine complaints that the powers that be should be heeding.

Over 500 people from various parts of the country are living here in the Mallepally locality, where 20 people whose livelihood depends on them supplying their labour, stay in one room.

“The owners of the building where we live are asking us to pay the rent or leave. There is no one around to help us. We want to return home,” said the 29-year-old a migrant worker who lives at Mallepally near Rehan Hotel here. He could not hold back his tears while describing his trials and tribulations.

Mohammed Furqaan is among the nearly 500 migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh stranded at Mallepally in Hyderabad. They have been knocking on the doors of the authorities for the past three days seeking help to return home. With no transportation available, they sent a video message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking help to return home.

“My daughters, aged three and five, and my wife have been calling me and asking me to come back. We use to work in hotels as waiters or kitchen helpers but right now there is no work here,” said Furqaan, the sole breadwinner of his family which also comprises his mother.

All of them living here in this building of Mallepally have the same story. Some of them are Hindus as well, who have come here for livelihood but they thought they would end up here by starving.

Most of them earn a livelihood through construction works and other small-time engagements. Hence, there is no job or contractor to help them through or provide a safety net.

Besides Muslims, there are Hindus and other such labourers are staying in the areas like Nampally, King Kothi, Pardah Gate, Sher Gate, Old City and Tolichowki, taking up small jobs.

While recording a video seeking the help, they say that their group comprises of people aged between 25 to 45 who also live in quarters populated with 20 people. Living in such proximity, all of them are also panicking that they could be afflicted with the Coronavirus.

While a few used to cook their own food, other depended on eateries and hotels. With those closed, they have nowhere to go for food.

They have appealed to the NGOs, individuals and other social activists to provide basic facilities like food and water. For those seeking to help, one such NGO Insaan Foundation, Kalam Foundation and Helping Hand who is doing this can be contacted at 9369861427.

SIASAT NEWS

