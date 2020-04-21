5007 cases filed against violators defying lockdown: TS police

Hyderabad: In light of the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the state, Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao extended the lockdown till May 7. The Telangana State Police along with other departments have started enforcing stringent surveillance to prevent any gathering that would subdue the risk of contracting the infection. In view of the same, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have seized around 3634 vehicles that were violating lockdown.

According to DGP of Telangana State Police, M Mahender Reddy, the implementation of the lockdown would be even stricter, adding that he said every town, district and city will be totally under lockdown in the state.

Police are chasing away fruit and vegetable vendors who were moving on the roads and making shops pull their shutters down by 2 pm itself in many areas.

As many as 3634 vehicles impounded across Hyderabad region for allegedly defying restriction imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

Hyderabad Traffic Police seize vehicles of violators defying lockdown norms on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Seized two-wheelers in Old City of Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Two-wheelers and autos seized for violation the lockdown norms in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad is among the city in the state where Coronavirus hotspots, areas that have recorded multiples COVID-19 positive cases, have been completely sealed off declared as ‘No Entry COVID-19 Containment Zone’.

The police registered cases against 5007 violators who allegedly disobeyed the lockdown norms. A sum of 1334 violators were booked for disobedience of lockdown orders-Single Riding, 2092 violators booked for disobedience of lockdown-Double riding, 41 triple riding, and 1540 were booked for driving without documents. Over 6000 vehicles were checked across Hyderabad at 200 plus barrier check points in the city and challans issued by Hyderabad Traffic Police to them,” the police said in a statement.

Vehiclea Seized

3049 Two-wheeler, 185 Three-wheeler, 400 four-wheeler, a total of 3634 vehicles were sized during the lockdown.

Moreover, police even booked 15315 cases under Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. The police have also cancelled the passes of the people who were misusing the passes issued by the police department. Today Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar along with Additional CP, Traffic Anil Kumar inspected the checks posts in the city.

Most of the localities have been completely sealed off with 146 containment zones and have been declared across Hyderabad due to the COIVDI-19 outbreak, and so far 872 positive cases of Coronavirus recorded in the state, according to Ministry of Health Telangana State.

Travelling without carrying address proof shall not be permitted – #LockDownInTelangana.#HelpUsToFacilitate : Anyone venturing out from home must carry ADDRESS PROOF of their residence and assist police to facilitate movement within 3 kilometres. pic.twitter.com/jFKR0FcrsQ — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 21, 2020

The DGP also informed on his Twitter handle that people travelling without carrying address proof shall not be permitted during the lockdown. He said in his tweet that anyone venturing out from home must carry address proof of their residence and assist police to facilitate movement within three kilometres.

