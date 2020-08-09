507 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally near 25K-mark

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 9:54 pm IST
507 new cases take J&K's Covid tally near 25K-mark

Srinagar, Aug 9 : Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 507 new Covid cases, taking the Union Territorys tally near the 25,000 mark, while 13 people succumbed to the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 507 persons tested positive on Sunday, of which 129 were from Jammu division and 378 from Kashmir division, taking the UT’s tally to 24,897.

Of the 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, one was from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division. On a positive note, 336 persons were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir at present stands at 7,422, of which 1,810 are in Jammu division and 5,612 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close