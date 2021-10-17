50km sand bike track to be set up in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Mushrif National Park will have a new 50 km sand bike track, the first track of its kind to be built by Dubai Municipality.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the development of the track in August 2021. It is part of Hamdan’s directive to transform Dubai into the world’s most bicycle-friendly city.

The new track, to be created in phases, will be set amidst the park’s forest of 70,000 trees. The track will add 276 kilometres to the total existing and planned cycle tracks in Dubai, bringing the total length of bicycle tracks in the emirate to 739 km by 2026.

The first stage of the winding track, which is three meters wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day.

In its first phase, the track will feature three crossing bridges. On project completion, it will have a total of ten bridges.

Sheikh Hamdan cycle around 50km biking sand track

The Dubai Crown Prince on Saturday cycled around Mushrif National Park’s sand bike track.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter and wrote, “I enjoyed mountain biking in Mushrif National Park, the first mountain bike trail in the heart of Dubai with a length of 50 kilometres.”

He was pictured with a small group of cyclists and shared photos on social media.

Here’s a look

The track is designed to appeal to both amateurs and professionals. Photo: HamdanMohammed/Twitter

The 50km track is located inside the park’s forest, home to 70,000 trees. Photo: HamdanMohammed/Twitter