512 more corona cases in J&K, 536 patients recover

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 5:42 am IST

Srinagar, Nov 4 : A total of 512 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while 536 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, officials said.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 186 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 326 in Kashmir division.

Of the 5,935 active cases at present, 1,615 are in Jammu division and 4,320 in Kashmir division.

So far, of the total 96,700 cases, 89,254 have recovered. The UT’s COVID-19 death toll is 1,511, including nine fatalities on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

