512 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Telangana

Published: 16th February 2022
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 512 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,85,143, while the toll rose to 4,108 with one more fatality.

A health department bulletin said 1,217 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,73,362.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 125, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 39 and Ranga Reddy 35 districts.

The number of active cases was 7,673, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state is 0.52 per cent while the recovery rate is 98.50 per cent.

