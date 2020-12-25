5,177 test positive for Covid-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 : Of the 56,073 samples that were tested across Kerala on Thursday, 5,177 people tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

The statement also said that there are 63,155 active cases in the state at present. On a positive note, 4,801 people got cured on Thursday, taking the totalnumber of recoveries to 6,60,455.

Meanwhile, 22 persons succumbed to the dreaded virus on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll to 2,914.

Across the state there are 2,70,725 people under observation, including 13,712 in hospitals.

There are 459 hotspots in the state at present.

