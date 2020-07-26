5,199 new cases raise Karnataka’s Covid tally to 96,141

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 5,199 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 96,141, and 82 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the toll to 1,878, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, here on Sunday.

The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday. During the day, the city reported 1,950 cases raising the tally to 45,453. Of this, 33,156 are active.

However, the city’s share of active cases in the state has fallen to 57 per cent, gradually declining from 62 per cent a week ago.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 579 patients, followed by Mysuru (230), Bengaluru Rural (213), Dakshina Kannada (199) and Udupi (169).

On a positive note, 2,088 patients have been discharged, raising the number of discharges to 35,838. Of the total cases, 58,417 are active and 632 in ICUs.

