52-year-old arrested for harassing woman over WhatsApp

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman via Whatsapp and phone calls on October 19 by the Rachakonda Police.

The accused C Kabilan (52) was arrested based on a complaint filed by a woman against him for blackmailing and harassing her over WhatsApp chats and phone calls. During the investigation, the police found that the two allegedly had an illicit relationship in the past. The accused then used their private photos and videos to extort money from her. He demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened to share the material with her family and friends if she refused to meet his demand.

Kabilan has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force of a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly to induce delivery of property), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused has been produced before the court and his Motorola mobile has been kept under police custody.