52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9

Mumbai: A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.

The man was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

“His samples turned out positive for coronavirus on March 22. He died on Monday at a hospital in Pune,” the official said.

The man was on ventilator support at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He died of multiple organ failure on Monday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

Source: PTI

