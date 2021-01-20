53% Indians feel Tibet is underreported in Indian media

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Nearly 53 per cent of Indians feel that Tibet is relatively underreported in the Indian media and national discourse, as per the IANS C-Voter Tibet Poll.

Northeast is the only region in the country where 71 per cent of people said they have heard, read or seen news about Tibet in the last six months in newspapers, television and online platforms.

Responding to a question posed by the survey, 50 per cent of the respondents living in urban areas said that they have not heard, read or seen news about Tibet in the last six months in newspapers, television or online platforms while 54 per cent residing in rural areas feel the same.

Interestingly, Indians in the age group of 35-44 years are exactly divided 50-50 on the same question. Also, more than 57 per cent of Indians above 55 years also said that they have not heard, read or seen news about Tibet in the last six months in newspapers, television or online platforms. In the younger age group of 18-24 years, 55 per cent of people gave similar answers.

The educational qualification also didn’t have much effect on the outcome of the question. While 50 per cent of the respondents from the higher education group felt that they have not heard, read or seen news stories about Tibet in the last six months, 58 per cent of the respondents from the lower education group expressed similar opinion.

According to the survey, in South India, 60 per cent respondents said they have not heard, read or seen news about Tibet in the last six months in Indian media.

