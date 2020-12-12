53-yr-old woman, daughter tie knot in the same marriage ceremony

Lucknow: A 53- year-old woman and her daughter, 27, tied the knot in the same ‘mandap’ in Gorakhpur in a mass marriage event held on Thursday under Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivaah Yojna.

The woman, Beli Devi, whose husband had died 25 years ago, married her brother-in-law Jagdish (55). Her youngest daughter Indu also got married in the same ceremony, which had 63 other couples.

“My two sons and two daughters are already married so with the marriage of my youngest daughter, I decided to marry my brother-in-law. All my children are happy,” Beli Devi told The Times of India.

“My mother and uncle took care of us and I am very happy that now they will look after each other,” said Indu.

BDO Dr. CS Kushwaha Satyapal Singh along with another district social welfare department officials were present for the ceremony.