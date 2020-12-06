531 more test positive as J&K Covid tally crosses 113K

News Desk 1Published: 6th December 2020 9:44 pm IST
Jammu, Dec 6 : A total of 531 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while 366 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

An official bulletin said the new infections comprised 308 in the Jammu division and 223 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 113,288 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 106,372 have recovered while 1,746 patients have died including four who succumbed on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 5,170 out of which 2,494 are from the Jammu division and 2,676 are from the Kashmir division.

