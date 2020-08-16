532 more test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 15 : As many as 532 new coronavirus cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory past the 28K-mark.

Of the new cases, 108 were reported in Jammu division and 424 in Kashmir division, taking the total to 28,021, The Information and Public Relations Department said.

Seven more COVID-19 patients succumbed, while 734 others were discharged from hospitals. So far, 527 patients have dies of the disease while 20,676 have recovered in J&K.

The active cases now total 6,818 in J&K, of which 1,591 are in Jammu division and 5,227 in Kashmir division.

