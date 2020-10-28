536 more test corona positive, 546 recover in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 28 : A total of 536 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while 546 patients were discharged after recovery from COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 199 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 337 in Kashmir division.

So far, 93,213 coronavirus cases have been detected in J&K, of which 84,782 have completely recovered.

Its death toll climbed to 1,455 as four more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the 6,976 active cases, 2,119 are in Jammu division and 4,857 in Kashmir division.

