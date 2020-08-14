540 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 27K-mark

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 11:37 pm IST
Srinagar, Aug 14 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 540 new Covid cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 27,489, while 11 fresh casualties mounted the UT’s death toll to 520.

On a positive note, 640 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the UT’s total number of recoveries to 19,942.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department, of the 540 new cases detected on Friday, 119 were from Jammu division and 421 from Kashmir division.

The number of active cases in the UT at present stands at 7,027, of which 1,615 are in Jammu division and 5,412 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

