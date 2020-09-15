55-day-old baby suffers from Lymphoma cancer in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 55-day-old new born baby, Syed Saleem Uddin, resident of Manikonda has been suffering from Lymphoma Cancer by birth. The baby’s father Syed Samiuddin was a salesman at a Paan Shop but lost his job due to pandemic.

The worried parents have spent over six lakhs in less than two months. The baby is undergoing treatment in Rainbow Hospital. The baby may need to undergo 6 to 8 surgeries in order to recover completely.

The anxious father requests contribution for same.

Syed Samiuddin A/C No. 17460110118122

Surya Nagar Branch Tolichowki, IFSC : UCBA0001746

Google Pay , Paytm ,Phonepay : 8686711811