55 fresh COVID cases recorded in Muzaffarnagar, death toll 67

Published: 27th September 2020 1:07 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: Fifty-five fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, an official said.

One more person died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 67 in the district.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumar J, results of 796 samples were received, of which 55 tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, 116 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,361 in the district.

The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 1,045.

Special Secretary, Urban Development Department, Dr. Indermani Tripath, directed district officials to strictly impose coronavirus norms.

Tripathi, who is the nodal officer for Muzaffarnagar, during a review meeting told officials that people found without masks should be fined.

