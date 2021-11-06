55 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

By IANS|   Published: 6th November 2021 2:11 pm IST
Can the Taliban suppress the potent IS threat?
Kabul: Taliban fighters patrol a market in Kabul's Old City, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. It is feared Afghanistan could further plunge toward famine and economic collapse after the chaos of the past month, which saw the Taliban oust the government in a lightning sweep as U.S. and NATO forces exited the 20-year war. (AP Photo)

Kabul: An official of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has claimed that 55 Islamic State (IS) terrorists have surrendered in Nangarhar province.

“Following efforts by local elders, a total of 55 members of the IS group gave up fighting and surrendered to the provincial department of General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) in Nangarhar on Friday,” Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying to reporters. The surrendered militants were active in Batil Kot, Achin and Spin Ghar districts of Nangarhar, a known IS stronghold, according to the official.

In the two months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the IS affiliate known as IS-Khorasan or IS-K, has stepped up attacks across the country, putting immense pressure on the new rulers. The attacks have been aimed mostly at Taliban units and at Afghanistan’s Shia minorities.

MS Education Academy

Suicide bombings in Kabul, and in important cities including Kunduz in the north and Kandahar in the Taliban’s southern heartland have killed at least 90 people and wounded hundreds of others in the span of just several weeks.

In the recent attack on Tuesday, IS fighters carried out a coordinated attack with gunmen and at least one suicide bomber on an important military hospital in the capital, killing at least 25 people.

The surge in attacks has fueled growing unease among Western officials, with some predicting that the IS, often considered a regional threat, could gain the capability to strike international targets in a matter of six to 12 months.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button