55 seized vehicles gutted at Goshamahal stadium

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Goshamahal police stadium in the wee hours of Friday.

As many as in Fifty-five vehicles parked at the stadium were gutted. The vehicles were reportedly seized by the police for various violations and cases and kept at the Goshamahal police stadium.

Fifty five seized vehicles were reduced to ashes at Goshamahal police stadium on Friday morning

According to the sources, the fire started around 4.45 a.m and the guards who noticed it alerted their higher ups who informed the local police.

The fire control too was alerted and fire tenders were immediatley ruhsed to the spot. The fire control room received a call at around 5 a.m “The intensity of the fire was high, and more fire tenders were pressed into service, . The fire fighting operation lasted for around one-and-half hour,” said M Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer.

Shahinayathgunj police have registered a case and investigation is underway.