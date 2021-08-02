55-year-old Indian expat dies in UAE while celebrating daughter’s exam result

Abu Dhabi: A 55-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expat on Friday died while celebrating his daughter’s CBSE board exam result, local media reported.

Sharjah resident Jose Varghese collapsed within hours after hearing the news of good grades by his daughter studying in his hometown of the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Jose was a chartered accountant (CA). He had been a UAE resident for about twenty years and ran a business with a partnership.

“His wife is a teacher in Kerala. She and his two children live over there,” Father Abin Baby Oomelil, vicar of St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Soonoro Patriarchal Cathedral in Sharjah, told Gulf News on Saturday.

Jose and his family were delighted to learn that his daughter, Donnah Elizabeth Jose, scored 96 per cent on her CBSE 12th-grade exams, the results of which were announced on Friday afternoon.

Jose Varghese shared his joy by distributing sweets to his friends in his buildings. He had also reportedly planned bigger celebrations later in the evening.

Apparently, Jose later experienced chest pains, after which he was taken to the hospital. There were his friends and other members of the church. “He passed away at 7:40 pm,” said Father Abin, offering his heartfelt condolences to the family.

Jose had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes. His COVID-19 test report came back negative, Father Abyan told Gulf News.

Father Abin said a death certificate has been awaited to find out the exact cause of death and arrangements will be made to transport the mortal remains to the family in Kerala.