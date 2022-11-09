550cr? Adipurush’s budget leaves fans stunned

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated upcoming ventures in Bollywood, Adipurush is once again making the headlines for being on the list of highest-budget films in India. Earlier, the budget of the movie was approximately Rs. 450cr, the same as Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. As per fresh updates, the makers are likely to spend more than 100 crores as they are reworking the film.

For the unversed, the release date of Adipurush has been postponed after the teaser of the movie faced a lot of criticism for the cartoonish appearance of Prabhas and the low VFX used overall. Even a lawsuit was filed for showing Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman wearing leather straps. Evidently, the teaser failed to satisfy the audience.

After facing criticism, director Om Raut and his team have decided to rework the VFX part. The project, which was set to hit the screens in January 2023, will now hit the screens on June 16, 2023. The team will be working to cover up all of the damage done and make a better version rather than an animated movie.

According to the reports, now the film’s overall budget will be surpassing Rs. 550cr, which gets it on the list of ‘the most expensive Indian films’, as the budget will be almost equal to blockbusters films like Shankar’s 2.0 and Rajamouli’s RRR.

