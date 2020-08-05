559 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally near 23K-mark

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 6th August 2020 3:24 am IST
Srinagar, Aug 5 : Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 559 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 22,955.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 559 new cases, 96 were from Jammu division and 463 from Kashmir division. A total of nine persons succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, one in Jammu division and eight in Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 388 persons were discharged from different hospitals across J&K on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharges in the UT to 15,244.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 7,285 now, of which 1,905 are in Jammu division and 5,380 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels.

