56 prison inmates test positive for COVID-19 in UP

Bareilly: As many as 56 inmates of two prisons in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

District Surveillance Officer Ashok Kumar said 51 inmates of the central jail and five inmates of the district jail tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail inmates were tested after an inmate of the central jail died due to COVID-19, Kumar added.

The district has so far reported 3,773 coronavirus cases with 98 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Banda, a journalist died due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Anjani Nigam,52, was admitted to the Banda Medical College and later referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Saturday when his condition deteriorated.

