561 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: 561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Odisha government said.

According to officials, a total number of 5,502 people have recovered from the virus while there are 2,567 active reported cases. So far, as many as 2,81,523 people have been tested for COVID in the state.

In a series of tweets today, the DIPR said that 149 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours and there are 425 others in quarantine.

Most of the new cases were from three districts, namely, Ganjam (283), Cuttack (81) and Rayagada (76).

Notably, about 46,627 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in Odisha have emerged as champions against the virus in rural and urban areas of the state by addressing local health needs during these challenging times.

The ASHAs have created wide awareness about the virus in every corner of the state through Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities like distribution of leaflets and posters at Swasthya Kantha (wall at village level).

Source: ANI