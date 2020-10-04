5,622 more corona cases in TN, active cases over 46K

Published: 4th October 2020 5:46 am IST

Chennai, Oct 3 : As many as 5,622 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 614,507 and active cases to 46,255.

The Covid-19 patients cured and discharged from various hospitals in the southern state went up by 5,596 to 558,534, the Health Department said on Saturday.

In all, 65 more Covid-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 9,718. After taking into account the cured and dead patients, the active cases stand at 46,255.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 24,094.

State capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection table with 1,364 more cases, taking its total tally to 171,415.

Source: IANS

