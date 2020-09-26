5,647 more test corona positive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sep 26 : As many as 5,647 more coronavirus cases were detected in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 575,017, the Health Department said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the department said 5,612 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals to take the total recoveries to 519,448.

The state recorded 85 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll till date to 9,233 in Tamil Nadu that now has 46,336 active cases.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 23,284.

State capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection table with 1,187 more persons testing positive. Its total tally stands at 162,125.

