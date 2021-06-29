57 UP districts have less than 50 active COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: Nearly 57 of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh now have less than 50 active Covid cases, while one district, Mahoba, has become corona-free.

This indicates the continuing decline in the Covid cases and the surge in recoveries.

As per information, 190 new cases were reported in the state till Monday night, while 26 persons recovered from the infection.

With this, the state is left with just 3,046 active cases of which 1,868 are under home isolation.

This means that less than 1,200 patients are in hospitals for treatment of Covid.

Also, only six districts have more than 100 active cases. These include Lucknow (261), Prayagraj (164), Kushinagar (147), Varanasi (147), Muzaffarnagar (124) and Meerut (123).

The recovery rate in the state is more than 98.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that despite the decline in cases it was not advisable to take the Covid-19 prevention protocol for granted as the virus is fast changing its form.

He also said that the majority of the Covid-19 cases during the second wave were caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

He said that the transmissibility and death rate with the delta variant was much higher than the previous prevalent alpha strain.

Prasad said that vaccination was the best defiance against the pandemic virus and people should shun their hesitation and get vaccinated.