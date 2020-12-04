5,718 new Covid cases, 29 deaths in Kerala

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 2:56 am IST
Kerala registers 5,376 more Covid cases, 31 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 : Kerala on Friday recorded 5,718 new Covid cases out of 57,456 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.

In a statement issued here, Shailaja said the day saw 5,496 people being cured taking the total cured in the state to 5,61,874, while there were 61,401 active cases.

Another 29 deaths were reported, taking the total death tally to 2,358.

Across the state, 3,14,029 people were under observation at various places, including 15,100 people at hospitals while there were 444 hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

