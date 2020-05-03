58 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP; Total mounts to 1,583

Amaravati: The major COVID-19 hotbed Kurnool continued to be a cause for worry as it contributed 30 out of the 58 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the states aggregate rose further to 1,583.

The latest health department bulletin said 47 patients got discharged from hospitals in different districts and there was no fresh death reported in the state where the toll remained at 33.

With this, the total number of those discharged in the state went up to 488 and the active cases stood at 1,062.

COVID-19 cases kept mounting in Kurnool district, touching 466, as local transmission of the virus continued.

Source: PTI

