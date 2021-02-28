58 new Covid cases, 1 death reported in J&K

Jammu, Feb 28 : Jammu & Kashmir reported reported 58 new Covid cases and one pandemic related death in the last 24 hours while 62 patients recovered from the deadly virus on Sunday.

An official bulletin said out of 58 new Covid cases, 11 were from Jammu while 47 were from Kashmir.

So far, 126,441 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 123,661 have recovered while the death toll has reached 1,957.

The number of active cases is 823, of which 207 are from Jammu division and 616 are from Kashmir division.

