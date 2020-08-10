5,914 new Covid cases push TN’s tally to 302,815

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 5:12 am IST
Chennai, Aug 10 : Tamil Nadu reported 5,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 302,815, health officials said.

As many as 6,037 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state, taking the total recoveries to 244,675, the officials added.

The state’s death toll has reached 5,041 with 114 more fatalities.

Chennai continued to head the Covid chart with 976 fresh cases. Active cases in the city now stands at 11,328.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

