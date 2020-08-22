5,980 new corona cases in TN, 5,603 cured patients discharged

By News Desk 1 Updated: 23rd August 2020 3:43 am IST
Chennai, Aug 22 : As many as 5,980 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours while 5,603 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals, the Health Department said on Saturday.

With the new cases, the total coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu climbed up to 373,410, the Department said in a statement here.

The total cured patients went up to 313,280 in the state.

The state recorded 80 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll in Tamil Nadu to 6,420.

The active cases, taking into account the cured and deceased patients, now stands at 53,710.

State capital Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 cases chart with 1,294 more patients, its total tally now 124,071.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 17,716.

