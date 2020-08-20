5,986 fresh Covid cases push Tamil Nadu’s tally to 361,435

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 6:54 pm IST
Chennai, Aug 20 : As many as 5,986 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the state’s tally to 361,435, the health department said in a statement on Thursday.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 53,283, while 301,913 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state recorded 116 new fatalities, pushing the overall toll to 6,239, the statement added.

Chennai continued to top the Covid infection chart with 1,175 more people testing positive for Covid, taking the total tally in the state capital to 121,450.

