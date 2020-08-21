5,995 new Covid cases push Tamil Nadu’s tally to 367,430

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 7:34 pm IST
5,995 new Covid cases push Tamil Nadu's tally to 367,430

Chennai, Aug 21 : Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection, while 110 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 6,340, said the State Health department in a statement.

As many as 5,764 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities after recovery on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 307,677.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 53,413.

Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,282 persons testing positive for the virus pushing the total tally in the state capital to 122,757.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  540 new cases take J&K's Covid tally past 27K-mark
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close